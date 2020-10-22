• Austin at Bob Jones
• Athens at Decatur
• Hartselle at Buckhorn
• Priceville at West Limestone
• Falkville at North Sand Mountain
--
Stacy Long
Austin
Athens
Hartselle
West Limestone
North Sand Mountain
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 30-15
--
David Elwell
Austin
Athens
Hartselle
West Limestone
Falkville
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 31-14
--
Caleb Suggs
Austin
Athens
Hartselle
Priceville
Falkville
Last week: 5-0
Overall: 35-10
