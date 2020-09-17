This week’s games
• Austin at Sparkman
• Decatur at Buckhorn
• Athens at Muscle Shoals
• Russellville at Lawrence County
• West Limestone at West Morgan
--
Stacy Long
Austin
Buckhorn
Muscle Shoals
Russellville
West Limestone
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 14-6
--
David Elwell
Austin
Buckhorn
Muscle Shoals
Russellville
West Limestone
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 14-6
--
Caleb Suggs
Austin
Buckhorn
Muscle Shoals
Lawrence County
West Limestone
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 14-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.