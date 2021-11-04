Football

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

• Decatur at Clay-Chalkville

• Gardendale at Hartselle

• Etowah at Priceville

• Marion County at Decatur Heritage

• Hatton at Spring Garden

• Meek at R.A. Hubbard

• Center Point at East Limestone

• Ardmore at Alexandria

• Clements at Winfield

• Lamar County at Tanner

---

Stacy Long

Clay-Chalkville

Hartselle

Etowah

Decatur Heritage

Spring Garden

R.A. Hubbard

East Limestone

Alexandria

Winfield 

Tanner

Last week: 3-2

Overall: 37-18

---

David Elwell

Clay-Chalkville

Hartselle

Priceville

Decatur Heritage

Spring Garden

R.A. Hubbard

Center Point

Alexandria

Winfield 

Tanner

Last week: 2-3

Overall: 32-23

---

Sirvell Carter

Clay-Chalkville

Hartselle

Priceville

Decatur Heritage

Spring Garden

R.A. Hubbard

Center Point

Alexandria

Winfield 

Tanner

Last week: 2-3

Overall: 33-22

