THIS WEEK’S GAMES
• Decatur at Clay-Chalkville
• Gardendale at Hartselle
• Etowah at Priceville
• Marion County at Decatur Heritage
• Hatton at Spring Garden
• Meek at R.A. Hubbard
• Center Point at East Limestone
• Ardmore at Alexandria
• Clements at Winfield
• Lamar County at Tanner
---
Stacy Long
Clay-Chalkville
Hartselle
Etowah
Decatur Heritage
Spring Garden
R.A. Hubbard
East Limestone
Alexandria
Winfield
Tanner
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 37-18
---
David Elwell
Clay-Chalkville
Hartselle
Priceville
Decatur Heritage
Spring Garden
R.A. Hubbard
Center Point
Alexandria
Winfield
Tanner
Last week: 2-3
Overall: 32-23
---
Sirvell Carter
Clay-Chalkville
Hartselle
Priceville
Decatur Heritage
Spring Garden
R.A. Hubbard
Center Point
Alexandria
Winfield
Tanner
Last week: 2-3
Overall: 33-22
