This week’s games
• Russellville at Decatur
• Good Hope at West Morgan
• Austin at Hartselle
• Brewer at Danville
• Ardmore at Tanner
--
Stacy Long
Russellville
West Morgan
Austin
Brewer
Ardmore
--
David Elwell
Russellville
West Morgan
Austin
Brewer
Ardmore
--
Caleb Suggs
Russellville
Good Hope
Hartselle
Brewer
Ardmore
