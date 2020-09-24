• Hartselle at Russellville
• Woodville at Decatur Heritage
• Priceville at Danville
• East Lawrence at Hatton
• West Limestone at East Limestone
--
Stacy Long
Russellville
Decatur Heritage
Priceville
East Lawrence
West Limestone
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 18-7
--
David Elwell
Russellville
Decatur Heritage
Priceville
East Lawrence
West Limetone
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 18-7
--
Caleb Suggs
Hartselle
Decatur Heritage
Priceville
East Lawrence
East Limestone
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 17-8
