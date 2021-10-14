THIS WEEK’S GAMES
• Austin at Albertville
• Hazel Green at Hartselle
• Priceville at Deshler
• Russellville at East Limestone
• Athens at Cullman
---
Stacy Long
Austin
Hartselle
Priceville
Russellville
Athens
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 28-12
---
David Elwell
Austin
Hartselle
Priceville
East Limestone
Athens
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 25-15
---
Sirvell Carter
Austin
Hartselle
Priceville
Russellville
Athens
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 25-15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.