THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Austin at Florence
Muscle Shoals at Decatur
Hartselle at Cullman
West Morgan at Priceville
Colbert Heights at Danville
---
Stacy Long
Austin
Muscle Shoals
Hartselle
Priceville
Colbert Heights
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 6-4
---
David Elwell
Austin
Muscle Shoals
Hartselle
Priceville
Danville
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 5-5
---
Sirvell Carter
Florence
Muscle Shoals
Hartselle
Priceville
Danville
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 4-6
