THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Austin at Florence

Muscle Shoals at Decatur

Hartselle at Cullman

West Morgan at Priceville

Colbert Heights at Danville

---

Stacy Long

Austin

Muscle Shoals

Hartselle

Priceville

Colbert Heights

Last week: 4-1

Overall: 6-4

---

David Elwell

Austin

Muscle Shoals

Hartselle

Priceville

Danville

Last week: 4-1

Overall: 5-5

---

Sirvell Carter

Florence

Muscle Shoals

Hartselle

Priceville

Danville

Last week: 3-2

Overall: 4-6

