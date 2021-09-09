THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Austin at James Clemens
Decatur at Hartselle
Deshler at West Morgan
Priceville at Brooks
Lauderdale County at Danville
Stacy Long
James Clemens
Hartselle
Deshler
Brooks
Lauderdale County
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 9-6
David Elwell
James Clemens
Hartselle
West Morgan
Priceville
Danville
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 9-6
Sirvell Carter
James Clemens
Hartselle
Deshler
Brooks
Danville
Last week: 5-0
Overall: 9-6
