THIS WEEK’S GAMES
• Hartselle at Muscle Shoals
• Priceville at Central
• West Morgan at Brooks
• Falkville at Tanner
• R.A. Hubbard at Decatur Heritage
---
Stacy Long
Hartselle
Priceville
Brooks
Falkville
Decatur Heritage
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 24-11
---
David Elwell
Hartselle
Priceville
West Morgan
Tanner
Decatur Heritage
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 21-14
---
Sirvell Carter
Hartselle
Central
Brooks
Falkville
Decatur Heritage
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 21-14
