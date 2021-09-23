THIS WEEK’S GAMES
• Russellville at Hartselle
• Danville at Priceville
• Hatton at East Lawrence
• East Limestone at West Limestone
• Cold Springs at Falkville
---
Stacy Long
Hartselle
Priceville
East Lawrence
West Limestone
Falkville
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 16-9
---
David Elwell
Hartselle
Priceville
East Lawrence
West Limestone
Falkville
Last week: 2-3
Overall: 14-11
---
Sirvell Carter
Hartselle
Priceville
East Lawrence
West Limestone
Falkville
Last week: 2-3
Overall: 14-11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.