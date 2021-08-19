---
This week's games
• Decatur at Russellville
• West Morgan at Good Hope
• Hartselle at Austin
• Danville at Brewer
• Decatur Heritage at Falkville
---
Stacy Long
Russellville
Good Hope
Austin
Danville
Decatur Heritage
---
David Elwell
Russellville
Good Hope
Austin
Brewer
Decatur Heritage
---
Sirvell Carter
Russellville
Good Hope
Austin
Brewer
Decatur Heritage
