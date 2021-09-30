THIS WEEK’S GAMES
• Athens at Hartselle
• Decatur at Cullman
• Grissom at Austin
• Rogers at Priceville
• Section at Falkville
---
Stacy Long
Hartselle
Cullman
Austin
Priceville
Section
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 20-10
---
David Elwell
Hartselle
Cullman
Austin
Priceville
Falkville
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 18-12
---
Sirvell Carter
Hartselle
Cullman
Austin
Priceville
Falkville
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 18-12
