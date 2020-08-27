This week’s games
• Decatur at Austin
• Colbert Heights at Decatur Heritage
• West Morgan at East Lawrence
• Danville at Falkville
• Priceville at Brewer
--
Stacy Long
Austin
Decatur Heritage
East Lawrence
Falkville
Priceville
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 3-2
--
David Elwell
Austin
Decatur Heritage
East Lawrence
Falkville
Priceville
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 3-2
--
Caleb Suggs
Austin
Colbert Heights
East Lawrence
Danville
Priceville
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 3-2
