No. 1 Hartselle (5-0)
Last week: Forfeit from Columbia
Friday: vs. Russellville
---
No. 2 Ardmore (4-0)
Last week: Open
Friday: vs. Clements
---
No. 3 West Limestone (3-1)
Last week: Beat West Morgan, 31-14
Friday: vs. East Limestone
---
No. 4 Priceville (3-1)
Last week: Beat Wilson, 18-0
Friday: vs. Danville
---
No. 5 Falkville (3-1)
Last week: Open
Friday: vs. Cold Springs
---
No. 6 Danville (3-2)
Last week: Lost to East Lawrence, 20-7
Friday: at Priceville
---
No. 7 West Morgan (3-2)
Last week: Lost to West Limestone, 31-14
Friday: vs. Leeds
---
No. 8 Decatur Heritage (3-2)
Last week: Beat Shoals Christian, 46-0
Friday: at Woodville
