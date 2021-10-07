No. 1 Hartselle (7-0)
Last week: Beat Athens, 45-34
Friday: at Muscle Shoals
---
No. 2 Priceville (5-1)
Last week: Beat Rogers, 58-43
Friday: at Central
---
No. 3 Ardmore (5-1)
Last week: Lost to Russellville, 51-0
Friday: vs. East Limestone
---
No. 4 Decatur Heritage (5-2)
Last week: Beat Waterloo, 52-14
Friday: vs. R.A. Hubbard
---
No. 5 West Limestone (4-2)
Last week: Lost to Brooks, 27-20
Friday: at Wilson
---
No. 6 Tanner (5-2)
Last week: Beat Whitesburg Christian, 47-12
Friday: vs. Falkville
---
No. 7 R.A. Hubbard (4-2)
Last week: Beat Vina, 55-26
Friday: at Decatur Heritage
---
No. 8 Falkville (4-2)
Last week: Lost to Section, 21-6
Friday: at Tanner
