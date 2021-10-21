No. 1 Hartselle (9-0)
Last week: Beat Hazel Green, 56-7
Friday: vs. Buckhorn
---
No. 2 Priceville (7-1)
Last week: Beat Deshler, 28-16
Tonight: vs. West Limestone
---
No. 3 Decatur Heritage (7-2)
Last week: Beat Cherokee, 47-0
Friday: at Hackleburg
---
No. 4 Tanner (6-2)
Last week: Open
Friday: at Pisgah
---
No. 5 West Limestone (5-3)
Last week: Lost to Rogers, 14-13
Tonight: at Priceville
---
No. 6 R.A. Hubbard (5-3)
Last week: Beat Waterloo, 50-12
Friday: at Shoals Christian
--
No. 7 West Morgan (5-4)
Last week: Beat Wilson, 38-8
Friday: at Rogers
---
No. 8 Ardmore (5-3)
Last week: Lost to Lee, 35-20
Friday: vs. Mae Jemison
