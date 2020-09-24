No. 1 Falkville (4-0)
Last week: open
Friday: at Cold Springs
--
No. 2 West Limestone (4-0)
Last week: beat West Morgan, 37-15
Friday: at East Limestone
--
No. 3 East Lawrence (4-0)
Last week: beat Danville, 42-0
Friday: at Hatton
---
No. 4 Austin (4-1)
Last week: lost to Sparkman, 21-14
Friday: open
---
No. 5 Decatur Heritage (3-2)
Last week: beat Shoals Christian, 61-18
Friday: vs. Woodville
--
No. 6 Priceville (3-1)
Last week: beat Wilson, 45-27
Friday: at Danville
--
No. 7 Athens (2-2)
Last week: lost to Muscle Shoals, 31-29
Friday: vs. Hueytown
--
No. 8 Hartselle (3-2)
Last week: beat Columbia, 56-0
Friday: at Russellville
