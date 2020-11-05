No. 1 Decatur Heritage (8-2)
Last week: open
Friday: vs. Wadley
--
No. 2 Athens (7-2)
Last week: open
Friday: vs. Homewood
---
No. 3 Austin (8-2)
Last week: lost to Mountain Brook, 31-22
Friday: vs. Oak Mountain
--
No. 4 West Limestone (9-1)
Last week: beat Ardmore, 47-28
Friday: vs. Hamilton
--
No. 5 East Lawrence (9-1)
Last week: forfeit win from Sheffield
Friday: vs. Saks
---
No. 6 Hartselle (7-3)
Last week: open
Friday: at Briarwood
---
No. 7 Falkville (8-2)
Last week: lost to Winston County, 30-14
Friday: vs. Cleveland
--
No. 8 Priceville (6-4)
Last week: beat St. John Paul II, 35-29 (OT)
Friday: Season completed
