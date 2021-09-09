No. 1 Hartselle (3-0)
Last week: Beat Cullman, 35-14
Friday: vs. Decatur
---
No. 2 West Limestone (2-0)
Last week: Beat Deshler, 21-19
Friday: vs. Central
---
No. 3 Danville (3-0)
Last week: Beat Colbert Heights, 28-3
Friday: vs. Lauderdale County
---
No. 4 Priceville (2-0)
Last week: Beat West Morgan, 24-7
Friday: at Brooks
---
No. 5 Ardmore (3-0)
Last week: Beat Brewer, 34-14
Friday: at Lawrence County
---
No. 6 West Morgan (2-1)
Last week: Lost to Priceville, 24-7
Friday: vs. Deshler
---
No. 7 Falkville (2-1)
Last week: Beat Whitesburg Christian, 54-12
Friday: vs. Pisgah
---
No. 8 Austin (1-2)
Last week: Lost to Florence, 45-28
Tonight: at James Clemens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.