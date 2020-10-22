No. 1 Falkville (8-0)
Last week: beat Ider, 38-0
Friday: at North Sand Mountain
--
No. 2 Austin (7-1)
Last week: beat Albertville, 52-21
Friday: at Bob Jones
--
No. 3 Decatur Heritage (7-2)
Last week: beat Cherokee, 46-16
Tonight: vs. Hackleburg
--
No. 4 Athens (6-2)
Last week: beat Cullman, 28-0
Friday: at Decatur
--
No. 5 West Limestone (7-1)
Last week: beat Rogers, 47-25
Friday: vs. Priceville
--
No. 6 East Lawrence (7-1)
Last week: forfeit from Phil Campbell
Tonight: vs. Colbert Heights
--
No. 7 Hartselle (6-3)
Last week: beat Hazel Green, 45-6
Friday: at Buckhorn
--
No. 8 East Limestone (6-2)
Last week: lost to Russellville, 35-19
Friday: at Sylvania
