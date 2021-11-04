No. 1 Hartselle (10-0)
Last week: Open
Friday: vs. Gardendale
---
No. 2 Priceville (9-1)
Last week: Beat Saint John Paul II, 55-0
Friday: vs. Etowah
---
No. 3 Decatur Heritage (8-2)
Last week: Open
Friday: vs. Marion County
---
No. 4 Tanner (7-3)
Last week: Beat Waterloo, 42-16
Friday: vs. Lamar County
---
No. 5 Ardmore (6-4)
Last week: Beat West Limestone, 7-3
Friday: at Alexandria
---
No. 6 R.A. Hubbard (6-4)
Last week: Lost to New Hope, 47-38
Friday: vs. Meek
--
No. 7 East Limestone (5-5)
Last week: Open
Friday: vs. Center Point
---
No. 8 West Morgan (5-5)
Last week: Open
Friday: Season is complete
