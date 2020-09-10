No. 1 Austin (3-0)
Last week: beat Florence, 42-28
Friday: vs. James Clemens
--
No. 2 Falkville (3-0)
Last week: beat Whitesburg Christian, 38-0
Friday: at Pisgah
--
No. 3 West Limestone (2-0)
Last week: beat Deshler, 33-14
Friday: at Central-Florence
--
No. 4 East Lawrence (2-0)
Last week: beat Lauderdale County, 14-13
Friday: Open
--
No. 5 Decatur Heritage (1-2)
Last week: beat Phillips, 40-14
Friday: at Vina
--
No. 6 Priceville (1-1)
Last week: lost to West Morgan, 7-3
Friday: vs. Brooks
--
No. 7 Athens (1-1)
Last week: beat Columbia, 50-6
Friday: at Hazel Green
--
No. 8 Hartselle (1-2)
Last week: lost to Cullman, 30-20
Friday: at Decatur
