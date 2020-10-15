No. 1 Falkville (7-0)
Last week: beat Tanner, 62-0
Friday: vs. Ider
--
No. 2 Austin (6-1)
Last week: beat Huntsville, 40-7
Friday: vs. Albertville
--
No. 3 Decatur Heritage (6-2)
Last week: beat R.A. Hubbard, 43-36
Friday: vs. Cherokee
--
No. 4 Athens (5-2)
Last week: beat Buckhorn, 47-14
Friday: vs. Cullman
--
No. 5 West Limestone (6-1)
Last week: beat Wilson, 37-6
Friday: at Rogers
--
No. 6 East Lawrence (6-1)
Last week: beat Clements, 36-18
Friday: Receive forfeit from Phil Campbell
--
No. 7 East Limestone (6-1)
Last week: beat Ardmore, 45-14
Friday: at Russellville
--
No. 8 Hartselle (5-3)
Last week: beat Muscle Shoals, 35-9
Friday: at Hazel Green
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.