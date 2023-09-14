Prep blitz: This week's power rankings Caleb Suggs Sep 14, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +7 West Morgan +7 Austin +7 Hartselle +7 Hatton Buy Now Athens Crystal Vander Weit/Decatur Dail Buy Now Falkville David Elwell Buy Now By Caleb Suggs Sports Writer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save No. 1 West Morgan (3-0)Last week: Beat Brooks 83-53Friday: vs. Central-Florence --No. 2 Decatur Heritage (3-0)Last week: Beat Valley Head 34-12Friday: at Coosa Christian --No. 3 Athens (3-0)Last week: Beat Decatur 44-16Friday: at Muscle Shoals --No. 4 Austin (2-1)Last week: Lost to Sparkman 21-18Friday: vs. Florence --No. 5 Hartselle (2-1)Last week: Beat Cullman 42-0Friday: at Columbia --No. 6 Falkville (3-0)Last week: Beat Sheffield 58-34Friday: vs. Tanner --No. 7 Elkmont (3-0)Last week: Beat Phil Campbell 44-22Friday: at Lauderdale County --No. 8 Hatton (2-0)Last week: N/AFriday: at Tharptown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPostal Service issues apology after Decatur residents told to move mailboxesCity mowing contract likely will not be renewedPort of Decatur to replace its 'heart and soul' with new fleet boatGrammy winner Travis Tritt to play the PrincessCouncil awards demolition contract on T.C. Almon, old pavilionPortion of Garrett Road in Limestone County closed for Horton house tree clearingDispute over West Alabama Corridor project stalls $112 million in ALDOT projectsDetour route set for Church Street during reconstructionGolden Eagles soar over Red RaidersNeighbors say Trinity man accused of living in unoccupied house for weeks is 'a nice guy' Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedAlabama officials dare defend their wrongs (3)Council sends employee pay issue back to Personnel Board (2)Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before 'Monday Night Football' season opener (2)Huntsville lawmaker agrees to plead guilty to voter fraud (2)An unexpected opportunity: Priceville's England embracing new role (1)Should Alabama adopt a lottery? (1)Green energy bailout is coming (1)Passion project: Barkley Bridge students knit blankets for senior citizens (1)Willard F. Winchester (1)Pope says 'backward' US conservatives have replaced faith with ideology (1)No applicants interviewed before Hartselle school board appointment made (1)Bridge routes proposed; duck hunters fear impact on Swan Creek WMA (1)Freedom of the Water: North Alabama girl wins 6 golds, sets 3 national records at Paralympic swimming event (1)Morgan County Sheriff’s Office feels sting of nationwide recruitment struggle (1)US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane (1)Police: Good Samaritans stopped attempted rape (1)Frederick Norman Stephens III (1)Sandlin presents alternate city pay plan with COLA, firefighter raises (1)Schools should teach, not paddle, students (1)EDITORIAL: Botched medical marijuana rollout is the Alabama way (1)Sen. McConnell's health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder, Capitol doctor says (1)UPDATE: Harvest 16-year-old was motorist who died in Courtland crash after pursuit that began in Decatur (1)West Morgan jumps out early over Ardmore (1)Detour route set for Church Street during reconstruction (1)City works with 2 restaurants that were behind on tax payments (1)Visitors bureau asks for $50,000 to pursue major bike trail grant (1)Judges reject Alabama's congressional lines, will draw new districts to increase Black voting power (1) Online Poll Should parents or the government decide whether children should be permitted to receive gender-affirming medical care? You voted: Parents: Government: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.