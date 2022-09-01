Passing
Player;C-A-I;TD;Yards
Jack Smith, Hartselle;41-56-1;6;512
Karl Parham, Tanner;18-41-4;7;510
Caden Burnett, Falkville;27-44-1;7;427
Ellis Dickman, Decatur;20-28-1;5;376
Braxton Peters, West Morgan;24-35-1;2;342
Brogan Gross, Athens;22-31-0;4;302
Brady Moore, Clements;11-18-0;4;276
Colin Patterson, West Limestone;17-21-0;4;261
Briley Kerby, Hatton;15-25-0;3;229
Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage;14-31-1;2;218
Jackson Prickett, Priceville;5-10-1;3;215
Brayden Hillis, Ardmore;23-33-1;1;196
Parker Frost, Lawrence County;17-30-4;1;191
De’Air Young, Austin;18-42-1;0;161
Caden Childers, Brewer;23-37-0;1;152
Jake Cochran, East Limestone;12-24-1;1;136
Benjamin Ellenburg, Danville;7-14-0;2;92
---
Rushing
Player;R-Y-TD
Easton Smith, West Limestone;35-367-7
Elinneaus Jackson, Tanner;28-352-3
Mason Cartee, Priceville;33-270-4
Jayden Gilbert, Clements;27-225-2
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan;26-212-5
Blitz Clemons, Priceville;12-209-0
Savarius Evans, Decatur Heritage;24-207-3
Ri Fletcher, Hartselle;27-195-2
Brady Moore, Clements;28-194-2
De’Air Young, Austin;26-192-1
Briley Kerby, Hatton;30-183-3
Gage Taylor, Danville;16-160-1
Thomas Colston, Ardmore;33-150-0
Larry Howard, Athens;35-147-4
Karl Parham, Tanner;12-142-2
Ryan Kirk, Decatur;27-139-3
Westin King, Clements;30-130-1
Fortune Wheeler, East Limestone;24-123-0
Xander Gaines, Priceville;8-122-1
Jack Smith, Hartselle;12-111-2
Sutton Phillips, Lawrence County;42-101-0
Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage;14-101-0
Alex Mason, East Limestone;23-98-5
Carsen Reed, Hatton;13-98-4
Gavin Fuqua, Austin;18-92-2
---
Receiving
Player;R-Y-TD
Izayah Fletcher, Hartselle;14-115-0
Eli Tidwell, Hartselle;12-274-5
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville;12-268-4
Jayden Brown, Decatur;11-176-2
Jay’shon Ridgle, Athens;11-99-1
Jerrick Thompson, Tanner;9-228-4
Braylon Dame, Lawrence County;9-125-1
Ri Fletcher, Hartselle;9-73-1
Peyton Hargrove, Ardmore;9-60-0
---
Tackles
Player;Total
Preston Moore, West Limestone;28
Jake Langlois, Priceville;27
Larson Speegle, Priceville;26
Dakota McNair, West Limestone;23
KC Hale, Tanner;22
Jaylen Moseley, Priceville;21
Jacob Sanchez, Ardmore;19
Kade Taylor, Danville;18.5
Walker Harrison, Athens;18
Ian Wickwire, Decatur Heritage;17
Easton Palmer, Austin;17
Treyce Oden, Hartselle;17
Wyatt Dutton, Lawrence County;17
Hayden Durham, Ardmore;16
Walker Hoyle, Hartselle;16
Darrell Howard, Tanner;15
Paxtin Dupper, Decatur;15
Justin Coverdale, Ardmore;15
Brady Moore, Clements;14
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville;14
Solomon Lyle, Austin;14
Easton Smith, West Limestone;14
Alex Brackin, Hatton;14
David Christopher, Athens;14
Michael Mills, Athens;14
Nathan Mitchell, Lawrence County;13
Ryder McGregory, Lawrence County;13
Peyton Steele, Hartselle;13
Jake McDonald, Athens;13
Elijah Regina, West Limestone;13
Will Clemons, Brewer;13
Luke Bragwell, Priceville;13
ZJ Matthews, Decatur;13
Josh Turner, Decatur;13
Jake Haynes, Hartselle;13
Caleb McCurry, West Limestone;13
Druce Clarke, Austin;13
---
Interceptions
2: Jayden Gilbert, Clements; Kade Taylor, Danville; Drake Borden, Hartselle; Jerrick Thompson, Tanner
1: Peyton Steele, Hartselle; Jakaleb Goodwin, Hartselle; Kian Jackson, Tanner; Preston Haney, Athens; Trey Johnston, Athens; Jack McDonald, Athens; Chandler Moore, Decatur; Jackson Thatch, Decatur; Easton Smith, West Limestone; Gage Taylor, Danville; Sawyer Tapscott, Danville; Brady Moore, Clements; Toni Townsend, West Morgan; Cole Borden, Hatton; Tasean Love, Hatton; Owen Brackin, Hatton; Will Clemons, Brewer; Walker Latham, Brewer; Easton Palmer, Austin; Nash Thomas, Decatur Heritage
