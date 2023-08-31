Passing
Player;C-A-I;TD;YDS
Parker Frost, Lawrence County;14-21-1;4;374
John Adam Doner, Elkmont;19-29-0;1;346
Brogan Gross, Athens;10-15-0;5;272
Braxton Peters, West Morgan;15-18-0;4;190
Karl Parham, Tanner;11-19-1;2;175
Landon Powers, Falkville;9-17-0;2;168
Cason Oden, Brewer;10-17-2;0;139
Bradin Dupper, Decatur;9-17-0;4;133
Landon Blackwood, Hartselle;14-28-2;1;128
Tasean Love, Hatton;12-21-1;2;120
Judd Bailey, Austin;4-7-1;1;116
JL Davis, Austin;7-8-0;2;100
Jake Cochran, East Limestone;9-17-0;1;88
Nash Thomas, Decatur Heritage;3-3-0;1;83
Brinson Carpenter, West Limestone;8-12-0;0;80
Alex King, Ardmore;5-12-1;0;47
Jake England, Priceville;2-3-1;0;28
Cole Doss, Clements;3-12-1;0;23
--
Rushing
Player;ATT;YDS;TDS
Jayden Gilbert, Clements;16-321-4
Savarius Evans, Decatur Heritage;15-257-6
Drew Gatlin, Lawrence County;9-124-0
Tasean Love, Hatton;15-99-1
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan;17-87-1
Halson Barker, Athens;4-85-1
Nash Thomas, Decatur Heritage;4-82-0
Ri Fletcher, Hartselle;12-75-1
Tailin Hall, Tanner;8-73-1
Blitz Clemons, Priceville;16-70;0
Gavin Fuqua, Austin;20-69-0
Devin Haley, Decatur;13-68-0
Jake England, Priceville;11-67-2
Easton Smith, West Limestone;29-65-2
Silas Jones, Athens;10-63-2
Landon Powers, Falkville;9-62-0
Denver Comstock, Falkville;12-62-0
Bradin Dupper, Decatur;12-55-0
--
Receiving
Player;Rec;YDS;TDS
Brandon Farris, Elkmont;9-139-1
Ti’arrius Mosley, West Morgan;8-164-3
Noah Lee, Hartselle;7-76-1
Jake Guthrie, Elkmont;6-60-0
Noah Holt, Elkmont;6-59-0
Put Webster, Decatur;6-38-1
Kenyon Suggs, Hatton;5-82-2
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan;5-19-0
Jay’shon Ridgle, Athens;4-142-3
Lincoln Doner, Elkmont;4-91-1
Kole Fitzgerald, Falkville;4-58-2
Tailin Hall, Tanner;4-41-0
Jaxon Potter, Austin;4-39-1
Trey Greenwell, Decatur;4-35-1
Brody Bean, Lawrence County;3-140-1
Nicholas Crayton, Austin;3-86-2
Endymion Tyus, Tanner;3-75-1
Davin Holloway, Clements;3-74-1
Kaiden Wear, Lawrence County;3-55-0
Dawson Mewbourn, West Limestone;3-42-0
Skylar Townsend, Tanner;3-31-1
Wyatt Smith, Decatur;3-31-1
Walker Wynn, West Limestone;3-30-0
Rhys Dorsey, Decatur;3-27-0
Jayden Morris, Hartselle;3-19-0
Lincoln Bryant, Hartselle;3-17-0
Peyton Hargrove, Ardmore;3-13-0
--
Tackles
Player;Total
Preston Moore, West Limestone;16
Ty Clark, Ardmore;13
Jake McDonald, Athens;12
Tyde Borden, Priceville;12
Malachi Collett, Falkville;12
ShaMarvion Mosley, West Morgan;12
Hayden Durham, Ardmore;11
Brody Collins, Priceville;11
Easton Palmer, Austin;11
Cole Miles, Hartselle;11
Monterio Cosby, Elkmont;11
Noah Holt, Elkmont;10
Jake Haynes, Hartselle;10
Walker Harrison, Athens;10
Jake England, Priceville;10
Ryan Hanks, Priceville;9
Weston Burney, Hatton;9
Cole Holt, Elkmont;9
Ty Jones, West Morgan;9
Foster Woodruff, Athens;8
Jaidan Gordon, Priceville;8
Tailin Hall, Tanner;8
Nick Garth, Tanner;8
Darrell Howard, Tanner;8
Morgan Miles, Ardmore;8
Caden Norwood, Lawrence County;8
Alex Brackin, Hatton;8
Layton Wilson, Hatton;8
Kole McMillan, Hatton;8
Porter Simmons, Hartselle;8
Jake Guthrie, Elkmont;8
Braylon Dame, Lawrence County;7
Tripp Engle, Lawrence County;7
Trace Hill, Hatton;7
Dominic Holt, Clements;7
Jacob Peoples, Clements;7
Gavin Rodriguez, Athens;7
Cortavious Mason, Austin;7
Walker Letson, West Morgan;7
Benney Seibert, Athens;6
David Christopher, Athens;6
Braylon Payton, Austin;6
Kam Powell, Austin;6
Deacon Hall, Priceville;6
Karl Parham, Tanner;6
KC Hale, Tanner;6
Isaiah Randolph, Ardmore;6
Cayden Turner, Clements;6
Matthew Johnson, Elkmont;6
Cole Thorn, West Morgan;6
--
Interceptions
2: Tyree Holloway, Clements
1: Dawson Mewbourn, West Limestone; Easton Palmer, Austin; Ethan Wynn, Austin; Cole Miles, Hartselle; Ethan Adams, Elkmont; Ty Jones, West Morgan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.