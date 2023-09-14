Passing
Player;C-A-I;TD;YDS
John Adam Doner, Elkmont;47-71;0;10;931
Brogan Gross, Athens;37-56-0;12;753
Jake Cochran, East Limestone;44-76-2;7;589
Parker Frost, Lawrence County;28-51-4;5;489
Landon Powers, Falkville;22-34-0;5;444
Braxton Peters, West Morgan;23-31-0;9;432
Landon Blackwood, Hartselle;37-61-2;4;419
Bradin Dupper, Decatur;32-59-3;4;369
JL Davis, Austin;23-44-0;2;361
Brinson Carpenter, West Limestone;28-44-2;3;307
Cole Doss, Clements;25-49-6;1;251
Judd Bailey, Austin;16-26-1;1;243
Tasean Love, Hatton;20-33-2;2;205
Nash Thomas, Decatur Heritage;10-18-0;4;185
Alex King, Ardmore;11-39-6;1;175
Jake England, Priceville;6-13-2;1;69
--
Rushing
Player;ATT;YDS;TDS
Jayden Gilbert, Clements;53-696-8
Savarius Evans, Decatur Heritage;49-657-11
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan;45-429-8
Denver Comstock, Falkville;37-325-3
Gavin Fuqua, Austin;54-321-4
Landon Powers, Falkville;17-278-5
Bradin Dupper, Decatur;50-277-1
Easton Smith, West Limestone;56-266-4
Blitz Clemons, Priceville;52-253-3
Silas Jones, Athens;39-249-3
Karvieon Black, Hatton;47-229-1
Ri Fletcher, Hartselle;38-228-3
Drew Gatlin, Lawrence County;25-214-0
Jake England, Priceville;34-212-3
Malachi Collett, Falkville;19-205-4
Riley Wagg, Priceville;30-204-1
Christian Rodriguez, Danville;60-162-1
Daniel Taylor, Jr., Decatur Heritage;13-148-1
Nash Thomas, Decatur Heritage;23-144-2
Tasean Love, Hatton;26-141-3
--
Receiving
Player;Rec;YDS;TDS
Roman Schrimsher, East Limestone;23-433-5
Rhys Dorsey, Decatur;20-176-0
Noah Holt, Elkmont;16-344-4
Jay’shon Ridgle, Athens;16-332-6
Ti’arrius Mosley, West Morgan;13-291-6
Brandon Farris, Elkmont;13-249-4
Noah Lee, Hartselle;12-178-2
Kole Fitzgerald, Falkville;12-172-3
Jake Guthrie, Elkmont;12-144-1
Lincoln Doner, Elkmont;11-201-2
Dawson Mewbourn, West Limestone;11-158-1
Wyatt Smith, Decatur;11-83-1
--
Tackles
Player;Total
Jake McDonald, Athens;47
Preston Moore, West Limestone;39
ShaMarvion Mosley, West Morgan;39
Walker Harrison, Athens;34
Ty Jones, West Morgan;33
Foster Woodruff, Athens;31
Tyde Borden, Priceville;30
Kameron Pitt, East Lawrence;27
Matthew Tidwell, Danville;27
Cortavious Mason, Austin;26
Caden Norwood, Lawrence County;25
Cole Miles, Hartselle;24
Porter Simmons, Hartselle;24
Solomon Lyle, Austin;24
Walker Letson, West Morgan;23
Levi Lynn, Falkville;23
Ty Clark, Ardmore;23
Monterio Cosby, Elkmont;22
Easton Palmer, Austin;22
Jake England, Priceville;22
Jake Haynes, Hartselle;22
Tim Carter, East Lawrence;22
Kole Fitzgerald, Falkville;22
Dylan German, Decatur Heritage;22
Brody Collins, Priceville;21
Noah Holt, Elkmont;21
Jamison Falciani, Hartselle;21
Jace Preuitt, Hartselle;21
Devlin Jarrett, Ardmore;21
Hayden Durham, Ardmore;21
Morgan Miles, Ardmore;21
Malachi Collett, Falkville;21
Benny Seibert, Athens;20
Ian Wickwire, Decatur Heritage;20
--
Interceptions
4: Ethan Adams, Elkmont
3: Jaylan Smith, East Lawrence
2: Tyree Holloway, Clements; Dawson Mewbourn, West Limestone; Ty Jones, West Morgan; Karson Gilliland, West Morgan; Wes Bradford, West Morgan; Drake Borden, Hartselle
1: John Winter, West Limestone; Logan Mitchell, West Limestone; Easton Palmer, Austin; Ethan Wynn, Austin; Maurice Jones, Austin; Solomon Lyle, Austin; Braylon Payton, Austin; Cole Miles, Hartselle; Jake Haynes, Hartselle; Peyton Steele, Hartselle; Tyshon Tucker, West Morgan; Landon Pitt, East Lawrence; Owen Brackin, Hatton; Cole Holt, Elkmont; Ian Wickwire, Decatur Heritage; Nash Thomas, Decatur Heritage; Jayden Cooper, Decatur Heritage; Dalton Gay, Decatur Heritage; Bronson Carroll, Priceville; Levi Lynn, Falkville; Cole Flowers, Danville; Caiden Dumas, Athens; Trey Johnston, Athens
