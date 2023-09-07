Passing
Player;C-A-I;TD;YDS
John Adam Doner, Elkmont;27-43-0;6;607
Brogan Gross, Athens;27-40-0;10;517
Parker Frost, Lawrence County;21-37-4;2;414
Jake Cochran, East Limestone;26-43-1;5;362
Landon Blackwood, Hartselle;26-45-2;2;255
Braxton Peters, West Morgan;19-23-0;6;252
Tasean Love, Hatton;20-33-2;2;205
Judd Bailey, Austin;12-18-1;1;191
Bradin Dupper, Decatur;15-33-1;4;186
JL Davis, Austin;10-15-0;2;158
Brinson Carpenter, West Limestone;12-23-1;1;149
Nash Thomas, Decatur Heritage;7-12-0;3;142
Cole Doss, Clements;9-24-3;0;108
Alex King, Ardmore;7-21-2;0;80
Jake England, Priceville;3-7-2;0;37
--
Rushing
Player;ATT;YDS;TDS
Jayden Gilbert, Clements;38-651-7
Savarius Evans, Decatur Heritage;28-451-8
Easton Smith, West Limestone;56-266-4
Gavin Fuqua, Austin;37-230-3
Silas Jones, Athens;27-186-2
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan;24-185-3
Karvieon Black, Hatton;38-173-1
Ri Fletcher, Hartselle;26-147-2
Tasean Love, Hatton;26-141-3
Daniel Taylor, Jr., Decatur Heritage;11-139-1
Drew Gatlin, Lawrence County;17-135-0
Jake England, Priceville;21-119-2
Devin Haley, Decatur;23-119-0
Cayne McClure, East Lawrence;12-114-0
Blitz Clemons, Priceville;32-103-0
JL Davis, Austin;19-101-2
Mark Guerrero, East Limestone;23-100-0
--
Receiving
Player;Rec;YDS;TDS
Roman Schrimsher, East Limestone;12-227-3
Jay’shon Ridgle, Athens;11-258-6
Ti’arrius Mosley, West Morgan;11-221-5
Brandon Farris, Elkmont;11-215-3
Noah Holt, Elkmont;10-213-2
Jaxon Potter, Austin;10-109-1
Noah Lee, Hartselle;8-91-1
Jayden Morris, Hartselle;8-61-1
Trey Greenwell, Decatur;8-59-1
Caiden Dumas, Athens;7-113-2
Jake Guthrie, Elkmont;7-96-1
Kahne Little, Hatton;7-78-0
Rhys Dorsey, Decatur;7-39-0
Put Webster, Decatur;7-38-1
Brody Bean, Lawrence County;6-169-1
Kenyon Suggs, Hatton;6-104-2
Wyatt Smith, Decatur;6-48-1
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan;6-24-0
Nicholas Crayton, Austin;5-97-2
Lincoln Doner, Elkmont;5-91-1
Davin Holloway, Clements;5-89-1
Dawson Mewbourn, West Limestone;5-76-0
--
Tackles
Player;Total
Preston Moore, West Limestone;31
Jake McDonald, Athens;31
Foster Woodruff, Athens;26
Walker Harrison, Athens;25
Tyde Borden, Priceville;22
ShaMarvion Mosley, West Morgan;21
Brody Collins, Priceville;17
Monterio Cosby, Elkmont;17
Alex Brackin, Hatton;17
Ty Clark, Ardmore;16
Easton Palmer, Austin;16
Cole Miles, Hartselle;16
Jake England, Priceville;16
Ty Jones, West Morgan;16
Kameron Pitt, East Lawrence;16
Noah Holt, Elkmont;15
Jake Haynes, Hartselle;15
Caden Norwood, Lawrence County;15
Benny Seibert, Athens;15
Dylan German, Decatur Heritage;15
Weston Burney, Hatton;14
Cortavious Mason, Austin;14
Walker Letson, West Morgan;14
Jamison Falciani, Hartselle;14
Porter Simmons, Hartselle;13
Jace Preuitt, Hartselle;13
Devlin Jarrett, Ardmore;13
Hayden Durham, Ardmore;12
Morgan Miles, Ardmore;12
Jacob Peoples, Clements;12
Kam Powell, Austin;12
Deacon Hall, Priceville;12
Drew Gatlin, Lawrence County;12
Solomon Lyle, Austin;12
Easton Smith, West Limestone;12
John Winter, West Limestone;11
Ethan Wynn, Austin;11
Ryan Hanks, Priceville;11
Cole Holt, Elkmont;11
Jaidan Gordon, Priceville;11
Braylon Payton, Austin;11
Trey Johnston, Athens;11
Zavier Johnson, Decatur Heritage;11
Ian Wickwire, Decatur Heritage;11
Braylon Dame, Lawrence County;10
Tripp Engle, Lawrence County;10
Trace Hill, Hatton;10
Cayden Turner, Clements;10
Tim Carter, East Lawrence;10
Brody Kitchens, East Lawrence;10
Alex Newman, East Lawrence;10
Achilles Woods, Austin;10
Jose Bibiano, West Morgan;10
Jackson Webster, West Morgan;10
Ja’Maury Burgess, West Morgan;10
--
Interceptions
3: Ethan Adams, Elkmont
2: Tyree Holloway, Clements; Jaylan Smith, East Lawrence; Dawson Mewbourn, West Limestone; Ty Jones, West Morgan; Karson Gilliland, West Morgan
1: John Winter, West Limestone; Logan Mitchell, West Limestone; Easton Palmer, Austin; Ethan Wynn, Austin; Maurice Jones, Austin; Cole Miles, Hartselle; Drake Borden, Hartselle; Tyshon Tucker, West Morgan; Wes Bradford, West Morgan; Landon Pitt, East Lawrence; Owen Brackin, Hatton; Cole Holt, Elkmont; Ian Wickwire, Decatur Heritage; Nash Thomas, Decatur Heritage; Jake Fleming, Clements
