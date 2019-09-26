Tybo Williams
Austin
The senior speedster rushed for 213 yards on 17 carries, including touchdown runs of 56 and 54 yards, in Austin’s 49-7 win over Grissom.
---
Glavine Segars
West Morgan
The junior quarterback completed 9 of 18 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns as West Morgan defeated DAR 35-27 for its first win of the season.
---
Jerry Burton,
Priceville
The junior continued to run wild on opposing defense, rushing for 192 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-21 win over Fairview.
---
Jordan Scott
Athens
The junior quarterback accounted for four touchdowns, three rushing and one passing, in a 51-0 win over Hazel Green. Scott completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards and scored on runs of 19, 12 and 9 yards.
---
Jairrice Pryor
Clements
The senior running back broke the 200-yard mark for the fourth straight game, rushing for 232 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries in a 59-34 loss to Westminster Christian.
---
Tyler Founds
Decatur Heritage
The sophomore had two interceptions to push his season total to four. He returned one 50 yards for a touchdown and also had a receiving touchdown.
---
River Helms
West Limestone
The junior hauled in seven catches for 142 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown in a 42-37 loss to Central-Florence.
---
Gage Dutton
Lawrence County
The senior rushed for 139 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns in a 37-14 region win over Dora.
