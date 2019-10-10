D191006 hartselle football (copy)
Hartselle quarterback Cal George (12) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Kaleb Moore (34) last week in the win against Columbia. George passed for four touchdowns and ran for two more. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily

Cal George

Hartselle

The junior passed for four touchdowns and ran for two more in Hartselle’s 76-0 win over Columbia.

--

Briley Kerby

Hatton

The freshman quarterback accounted for five touchdowns, three rushing and two passing, in a 46-13 win over Tanner.

--

Mikell Philyaw

Falkville

The junior scored in all three phases, returning a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown, rushing for two scores (36 and 53 yards) and returning a fumble 86 yards for another score in Falkville’s 62-26 win over Coosa Christian. He finished with five carries for 136 yards.

--

Luke Nail

Danville

The senior rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns (40 and 15 yards) as Danville picked up a 26-25 region win over Priceville.

--

Jaxson Mitchell

Hatton

The junior had seven tackles, two interceptions, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in the win over Tanner.

--

Alex Guster

Tanner

The sophomore had 10 total tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles against Hatton.

--

Adam Lucas

West Morgan

The sophomore rushed for 187 and a pair of 4-yard touchdowns in West Morgan’s 49-36 loss to St. John Paul II.

--

Jonathan Morgan

Brewer

The senior had another big rushing game with 190 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 win over Ardmore.

