Cal George
Hartselle
The junior passed for four touchdowns and ran for two more in Hartselle’s 76-0 win over Columbia.
--
Briley Kerby
Hatton
The freshman quarterback accounted for five touchdowns, three rushing and two passing, in a 46-13 win over Tanner.
--
Mikell Philyaw
Falkville
The junior scored in all three phases, returning a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown, rushing for two scores (36 and 53 yards) and returning a fumble 86 yards for another score in Falkville’s 62-26 win over Coosa Christian. He finished with five carries for 136 yards.
--
Luke Nail
Danville
The senior rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns (40 and 15 yards) as Danville picked up a 26-25 region win over Priceville.
--
Jaxson Mitchell
Hatton
The junior had seven tackles, two interceptions, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in the win over Tanner.
--
Alex Guster
Tanner
The sophomore had 10 total tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles against Hatton.
--
Adam Lucas
West Morgan
The sophomore rushed for 187 and a pair of 4-yard touchdowns in West Morgan’s 49-36 loss to St. John Paul II.
--
Jonathan Morgan
Brewer
The senior had another big rushing game with 190 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 win over Ardmore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.