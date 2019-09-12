Patrick Johnson
Brewer
The Patriots’ quarterback completed 12 of 19 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in Brewer’s 29-21 comeback win over Arab.
--
Tre Shackelford
Austin
The junior wide receiver had a pair of highlight-reel touchdown catches, including the 43-yard game-winner with 37 seconds left, in Austin’s 30-25 win over Florence.
--
Jerry Burton
Priceville
The junior running back carried the ball 40 times for 242 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-29 win over St. John Paul II.
--
Colton Keith
Decatur Heritage
The senior running back had four rushing touchdowns (22, 24, 53 and 1 yards) in Decatur Heritage’s 35-14 win over Valley Head.
--
Ty Hutto
Lawrence County
The senior tossed touchdown passes of 62, 70 and 20 yards in a 27-14 win over Hayden.
--
DJ Wiggins
R.A. Hubbard
The Chiefs quarterback tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Montoya Kellogg and added a 14-yard touchdown run in a 29-20 win over Coosa Christian.
--
Jakobe Fletcher
West Morgan
Fletcher hauled in three catches for 114 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-25 loss to Randolph.
--
Dylan Hunter
East Lawrence
The running back rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns, including a 79-yard score, in East Lawrence’s 32-20 loss to Lauderdale County.
--
Jaxon Cross
Priceville
Cross rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. He also had 30 yards receiving.
