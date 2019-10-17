D191011 danville football (copy)
Danville's Luke Nail (12) led the Hawks to a 42-33 win over DAR last week. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily

Luke Nail

Danville

The senior accounted for four touchdowns in Danville’s 42-33 region win over DAR last Thursday. The senior quarterback passed for 283 yards and two touchdown passes, ran for 98 yards and a score, and returned an interception for another touchdown. He also had two tackles.

Brinten Barclay

Hartselle

The senior rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in a 49-7 win over Decatur.

Braden Gross

Athens

The senior had three rushing touchdowns in the Golden Eagles' 55-6 victory over Columbia.

Glavine Segars

West Morgan

The junior completed 15 of 23 passes for 250 yards and a pair of scores to Jakobe Fletcher against Fairview.

Quincy Crittendon

Austin

The junior made the most of his 10 pass attempts with seven completions for 214 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-16 win over Huntsville.

Jevon Jackson

Austin

The junior scored one touchdown rushing and one receiving for the Black Bears. He rushed 11 times for 98 yards and caught three passes for 64 yards.

Skylar Townsend

Tanner

The eighth grader threw three touchdown passes against Addison.

Jaxson Mitchell

Hatton

The junior carried the ball 11 times for 144 yards and three touchdowns in Hatton’s 51-7 win over Tharptown. On defense, he had an interception and three tackles.

