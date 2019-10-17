Luke Nail
Danville
The senior accounted for four touchdowns in Danville’s 42-33 region win over DAR last Thursday. The senior quarterback passed for 283 yards and two touchdown passes, ran for 98 yards and a score, and returned an interception for another touchdown. He also had two tackles.
--
Brinten Barclay
Hartselle
The senior rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in a 49-7 win over Decatur.
--
Braden Gross
Athens
The senior had three rushing touchdowns in the Golden Eagles' 55-6 victory over Columbia.
--
Glavine Segars
West Morgan
The junior completed 15 of 23 passes for 250 yards and a pair of scores to Jakobe Fletcher against Fairview.
--
Quincy Crittendon
Austin
The junior made the most of his 10 pass attempts with seven completions for 214 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-16 win over Huntsville.
--
Jevon Jackson
Austin
The junior scored one touchdown rushing and one receiving for the Black Bears. He rushed 11 times for 98 yards and caught three passes for 64 yards.
--
Skylar Townsend
Tanner
The eighth grader threw three touchdown passes against Addison.
--
Jaxson Mitchell
Hatton
The junior carried the ball 11 times for 144 yards and three touchdowns in Hatton’s 51-7 win over Tharptown. On defense, he had an interception and three tackles.
