Tybo Williams
Austin
The senior scored four touchdowns in the first half of Austin’s 56-14 win over Decatur, scoring on runs of 16, 3, 69 and 3 yards. He finished with 137 yards rushing on 11 carries.
--
Cal George
Hartselle
The junior quarterback completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 218 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 80 yards and a pair of scores, in Hartselle’s 49-29 win over Brooks.
--
Jairrice Pryor
Clements
The Colts’ running back rushed for 216 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Tanner. He also completed three pass attempts for 17 yards and another score.
--
Patrick Johnson
Brewer
The senior quarterback completed 10 of 12 passes for 212 yards and rushed for 75 yards on 10 carries in Brewer’s 37-8 win over Danville. He finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns and one touchdown pass.
--
Michael Cheng
Decatur Heritage
The junior picked off a pair of passes in Decatur Heritage’s 42-6 win over Sumiton Christian, setting up a touchdown run with one and returning the second for a score.
--
Jerry Burton
Priceville
The Bulldogs’ junior running back rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in Priceville’s 41-26 loss at Good Hope.
--
Dylan Hunter
East Lawrence
The senior rushed for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 37-13 loss to St. John Paul II.
