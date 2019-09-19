Luke Nail
Danville
The Hawks' senior quarterback completed 10 of 13 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 67 yards and another score, as Danville improved to 2-0 in region play with a big win over West Morgan.
---
Jerry Burton
Priceville
The junior running back rushed for 286 yards and four touchdowns in Priceville’s 42-24 win over Randolph.
---
Jairrice Pryor
Clements
The senior continued his hot start this season, scoring five touchdowns in a 44-27 win over Phil Campbell.
---
Dylan Hunter
East Lawrence
The senior ran for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns in East Lawrence’s 34-28 win over Locust Fork.
---
Kendall Scales
Austin
The Black Bears' third-string running back accounted for more than 100 yards of total offense and a touchdown in Austin’s win over Gadsden City.
---
Christian Adams
West Limestone
The sophomore accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) in West Limestone’s big win over Elkmont on Friday. He completed 8 of 9 passes for 126 yards, with touchdown passes of 28, 14 and 8 yards. He also had a 12-yard touchdown run.
---
Jackson Kyle
Decatur Heritage
The senior intercepted a pair of passes, and finished with five tackles, for the Eagles in a 28-20 area win over R.A. Hubbard last Friday.
---
William Baker
Priceville
The sophomore linebacker had 11 total tackles and an interception in Priceville’s 41-24 win over Randolph.
