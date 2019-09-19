D190831 brewer vs danville (copy)
Danville quarterback Luke Nail (12) threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the Hawks' 35-8 win over West Morgan last Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Luke Nail

Danville

The Hawks' senior quarterback completed 10 of 13 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 67 yards and another score, as Danville improved to 2-0 in region play with a big win over West Morgan.

---

Jerry Burton

Priceville

The junior running back rushed for 286 yards and four touchdowns in Priceville’s 42-24 win over Randolph.

---

Jairrice Pryor

Clements

The senior continued his hot start this season, scoring five touchdowns in a 44-27 win over Phil Campbell.

---

Dylan Hunter

East Lawrence

The senior ran for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns in East Lawrence’s 34-28 win over Locust Fork.

---

Kendall Scales

Austin

The Black Bears' third-string running back accounted for more than 100 yards of total offense and a touchdown in Austin’s win over Gadsden City.

---

Christian Adams

West Limestone

The sophomore accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) in West Limestone’s big win over Elkmont on Friday. He completed 8 of 9 passes for 126 yards, with touchdown passes of 28, 14 and 8 yards. He also had a 12-yard touchdown run.

---

Jackson Kyle

Decatur Heritage

The senior intercepted a pair of passes, and finished with five tackles, for the Eagles in a 28-20 area win over R.A. Hubbard last Friday.

---

William Baker

Priceville

The sophomore linebacker had 11 total tackles and an interception in Priceville’s 41-24 win over Randolph.

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395.

