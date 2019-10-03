Ty Hutto
Lawrence County
The senior completed 15 of 25 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for another score, as Lawrence County defeated Decatur 27-25. The win was Lawrence County’s first win over Decatur since 1954.
--
Jonathan Morgan
Brewer
The senior rushed for 235 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries in Brewer’s 57-54 loss to West Morgan.
--
Jerry Burton
Priceville
The junior broke the 1,000-yard rushing mark last Friday with 233 yards in a 37-10 win over and four touchdowns, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark for the season, in a 37-10 win over Falkville. Burton has rushed for 1,144 yards and 17 touchdowns in five games.
--
Adam Lucas
West Morgan
The sophomore rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns (80 and 30 yards) on 17 carries in a 57-54 win over Brewer.
--
Cameron Moore
Danville
The junior carried the ball 14 times for 133 yards and three touchdowns in Danville’s 45-36 win over Holly Pond.
--
Demetris Bean
R.A. Hubbard
The senior returned an interception 94 yards for a touchdown in a 34-22 loss to Sheffield.
--
Decatur Heritage secondary
The Eagles intercepted three passes, with Nash Rippen, Jackson Kyle and Carter Sample each picking off one. Decatur Heritage has 17 interceptions this season.
