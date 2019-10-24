D191020 decatur football (copy)
Decatur's KeAndre' Williams (6) rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns in Decatur's 60-0 win over Columbia last Friday. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily

Keandre Williams

Decatur

The sophomore carried the ball 17 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns in a 60-0 win over Columbia last Friday. Williams did most of his damage early, running for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

--

Cade Alexander

West Morgan

The sophomore rushed for 191 yards and five touchdowns (10, 29, 2, 63 and 33 yards) in West Morgan’s 51-46 win over North Jackson.

--

DJ Davis

East Limestone

The senior ran for 270 yards and two touchdowns in East Limestone’s 30-21 win over Brewer.

--

Christian Adams

West Limestone

The sophomore completed all six of his pass attempts, including touchdown throws of 57 and 14 yards, for 111 yards in West Limestone’s 28-24 win over Brooks. Adams also rushed for 60 yards.

--

Alex Malone

Decatur Heritage

The sophomore had three catches for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 44-6 win over Gaylesville.

--

Jaxson Mitchell

Hatton

The junior contributed all over the field, rushing for 114 yards and two touchdowns on offense and intercepting a pass and recording seven tackles on defense, in a 16-12 win over Lexington.

--

Miles Fleming

Clements

The senior intercepted a Colbert Heights pass in double overtime as the Colts secured a playoff spot with a 31-25 win over the visiting Wildcats. Fleming finished with seven tackles.

--

Kobee Horton

Tanner

The senior caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt for another score in a loss to Red Bay.

