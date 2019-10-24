Keandre Williams
Decatur
The sophomore carried the ball 17 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns in a 60-0 win over Columbia last Friday. Williams did most of his damage early, running for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
--
Cade Alexander
West Morgan
The sophomore rushed for 191 yards and five touchdowns (10, 29, 2, 63 and 33 yards) in West Morgan’s 51-46 win over North Jackson.
--
DJ Davis
East Limestone
The senior ran for 270 yards and two touchdowns in East Limestone’s 30-21 win over Brewer.
--
Christian Adams
West Limestone
The sophomore completed all six of his pass attempts, including touchdown throws of 57 and 14 yards, for 111 yards in West Limestone’s 28-24 win over Brooks. Adams also rushed for 60 yards.
--
Alex Malone
Decatur Heritage
The sophomore had three catches for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 44-6 win over Gaylesville.
--
Jaxson Mitchell
Hatton
The junior contributed all over the field, rushing for 114 yards and two touchdowns on offense and intercepting a pass and recording seven tackles on defense, in a 16-12 win over Lexington.
--
Miles Fleming
Clements
The senior intercepted a Colbert Heights pass in double overtime as the Colts secured a playoff spot with a 31-25 win over the visiting Wildcats. Fleming finished with seven tackles.
--
Kobee Horton
Tanner
The senior caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt for another score in a loss to Red Bay.
