Jevon Jackson
Austin
The junior carried the ball 13 times for 199 yards and two touchdowns in the Black Bears' 45-14 win over Hartselle. He also caught two passes for 47 yards and another score.
Jairrice Pryor
Clements
Pryor overwhelmed the Elkmont defense in a 50-6 victory, rushing for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 carries.
Peyton Sallee
Falkville
His debut at quarterback for the Blue Devils produced 138 yards rushing and three touchdowns and 65 yards passing with another score in a 28-21 win over Danville.
Awysum Harris
Austin
The senior led the Black Bears' defense with 16 tackles.
Smith Coon
Decatur
The senior returned a punt 78 yards for a score. He also had five tackles and one pass breakup in Decatur's loss to Huntsville.
Colton Keith
Decatur Heritage
The Eagles' top rusher had 161 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in a 48-7 win over Phillips.
River Helms
West Limestone
The Wildcats' top receiver hauled in three passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-2 win over Tanner.
Tyler Founds
Decatur Heritage
Founds found his way into the end zone with an 80-yard kickoff return vs. Phillips. He also had four tackles and an interception.
Luke Hogan and Dylan Lanier
Ardmore
Hogan blocked a punt and Lanier recovered it for a touchdown in Ardmore's 27-9 win over West Morgan.
