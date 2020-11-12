Brayden Kyle
Decatur Heritage
The junior passed for 388 yards and five touchdowns, rushed for 102 yards and a score, and converted a pair of 2-point conversions in Decatur Heritage's 48-37 win over Wadley in the Class 1A playoffs.
--
Brody Sparks
Lawrence County
The senior wrapped up a solid season with three touchdown passes in a loss to Ramsay in the Class 5A playoffs.
--
Sean Zerkle
Decatur Heritage
The senior caught 12 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns against Wadley.
--
Jaylen Gilbert
Athens
The senior rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries against Homewood in the Class 6A playoffs.
--
Nash Rippen
Decatur Heritage
The junior led the Eagles with 16 total tackles against Wadley.
--
Quincy Crittendon
Austin
The senior ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in Austin's season-ending loss to Oak Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.