Decatur's Bradin Dupper (19) uses his lead blocker Reeves Hardin (60) against Mae Jemison during the opening game at Ogle Stadium last Friday. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]

Bradin Dupper, Decatur: Dupper had six total touchdowns, four passing and two rushing, as Decatur rolled past Mae Jemison 54-23 to open the 2023 season on Friday.

