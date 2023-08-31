Bradin Dupper, Decatur: Dupper had six total touchdowns, four passing and two rushing, as Decatur rolled past Mae Jemison 54-23 to open the 2023 season on Friday.
Nathan Taylor, Austin: Taylor returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown on a key fourth-down play as Austin picked up a 28-17 win over Hartselle to open the season on Friday.
Braxton Peters, West Morgan: Peters tossed four touchdown passes as West Morgan opened the 2023 season with a big 41-20 win over Randolph on Friday.
Jayshon Ridgle, Athens: Ridgle caught four passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Golden Eagles opened the 2023 season with a 63-14 win over East Limestone on Thursday.
Jayden Gilbert, Clements: Gilbert carried the ball 16 times for 321 yards and four touchdowns, and passed for another, in a big win over Holly Pond on Friday.
John Adam Doner, Elkmont: Doner completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 346 yards and a touchdown in a 30-29 win over Sheffield on Thursday.
Landon Powers, Falkville: Powers passed for 168 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards in a 26-20 win over Vinemont on Friday.
Brogan Gross, Athens: Gross went 10-of-15 passing for 272 yards and five touchdowns in a big win over East Limestone on Thursday.
Karl Parham, Tanner: Parham passed for 175 yards a pair of touchdowns to open the season against Lauderdale County on Thursday.
Parker Frost, Lawrence County: Frost completed 14 of 21 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns as the Red Devils opened the season with a 41-7 win over Danville on Friday.
Tasean Love, Hatton: Hatton’s quarterback passed for 120 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-10 win over Wilson on Friday. He also rushed for 99 yards and another touchdown.
Drew Gatlin, Lawrence County: Gatlin rushed for 124 yards on nine carries in the win over Danville on Friday.
Savarius Evans, Decatur Heritage: Evans rushed 15 times for 257 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-15 win over Section on Friday.
Nicholas Crayton, Austin: Crayton caught three passes for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Austin’s win over Hartselle on Friday.
Braylon Dame, Lawrence County: Dame hauled in two passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns against Danville on Friday.
Ti’arrius Mosley, West Morgan: Mosley had eight receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns for the Rebels against Randolph on Friday.
Jake McDonald, Athens: McDonald led the Athens defense with 12 tackles against East Limestone on Thursday.
Easton Palmer, Austin: Palmer had 11 tackles and an interception to lead the Black Bear defense against Hartselle on Friday.
Tyde Borden, Priceville: Borden logged a team-high 12 tackles against Plainview on Friday.
Preston Moore, West Limestone: Moore had a game-high 16 tackles for West Limestone in a 16-7 win over Ardmore on Friday.
Ty Clark, Ardmore: Clark led Ardmore’s defense with 13 tackles against West Limestone on Friday.
Tyree Holloway, Clements: Holloway intercepted two passes for Clements against Holly Pond on Friday.
