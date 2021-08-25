JT Blackwood, Hartselle: The senior passed for 308 yards and a pair of touchdowns and rushed for another score in a 29-0 win over Austin.
Cameron Schrieber, West Morgan: The junior tossed a 66-yard game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of West Morgan’s 34-28 win over Good Hope.
Ellis Dickman, Decatur: The junior completed 15 of 28 passes for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Jayden Brown in Decatur’s 27-15 loss to Russellville.
Jaden Jude, Athens: The senior dazzled in his first game at quarterback, passing for 204 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 143 yards and another score (49 yards) on 18 carries in a 41-40 win over Fort Payne. He also caught a 37-yard touchdown pass, accounting for 384 yards of total offense and each of Athens’ six touchdowns.
Jordan Greenfield, Falkville: The senior carried the ball 25 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns in Falkville’s 34-20 win over Decatur Heritage.
Thomas Colston, Ardmore: The junior rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in a 49-6 win over Tanner.
Dylann Roper, Athens: The senior hauled in seven catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns against Fort Payne.
Izayah Fletcher, Hartselle: The junior caught seven passes for 111 yards against Austin.
Andrew Jones, Falkville: The senior finished with six catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in Falkville’s win over Decatur Heritage.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage: The senior passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 96 yards and another touchdown against Falkville.
Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage: The senior caught four passes for 72 yards and two scores and finished with 17 tackles against Falkville.
Ben Shinkunas, Athens: The senior led the Athens defense with 16 tackles against Fort Payne.
