--
Cameron Moore
Danville
The senior busted loose for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries in a 33-19 win over Brewer.
--
Quincy Crittendon
Austin
The senior quarterback completed 13 of 22 pass attempts for 240 yards and three touchdowns as the Black Bears opened the season with a 31-7 win over Hartselle on Friday.
--
Jevon Jackson
Austin
The senior running back rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown, and caught three passes for 68 yards and another score, in the win over Hartselle.
--
Tre Shackelford
Austin
The senior receiver picked up where he left off in 2019, hauling in six catches for 98 yards and a touchdown against Hartselle.
--
Gage Taylor
Danville
The sophomore accounted for three touchdowns in the win over Brewer last Friday. Taylor had a 31-yard touchdown pass and a pair of touchdown runs (4 and 17 yards) for the Hawks.
--
Levi Barnes
East Lawrence
The Eagles' senior quarterback helped open the Bo Culver era in style, throwing a touchdown pass (32 yards) and rushing for two more (17 and 5 yards) in a 41-12 win over Sulligent.
--
Cayden Rivers
East Lawrence
The Eagles' running back rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in the win over Sulligent.
--
Chris Allen
Ardmore:
The senior defensive back returned two interceptions for 62 and 80 yard touchdowns in a 42-18 win over Tanner.
--
Nathan Reyer
Ardmore
The senior lineman returned two Tanner fumbles for touchdowns on returns of 45 and 63 yards.
--
Thomas Colston
Ardmore
The sophomore running back rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against Tanner.
--
Gonzolo Ramerez
Brewer
The junior recorded seven solo tackles, seven assisted tackles and a pair of interceptions vs. Danville.
--
Jaden Gilbert
Clements
The Colts' quarterback carried the ball 14 times for 127 yards and touchdown, and passed for 111 more yards, against Wilson.
--
Ian Ezell
Clements
Ezell totaled a game-high 17 tackles against Wilson.
--
Michael Guster
Tanner
The Rattlers' speedster rushed 20 times for 155 yards and a touchdown against Ardmore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.