Jack Smith, Hartselle: Smith opened the season with a bang, passing for 345 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 47 yards and another score in a 45-17 win over Austin.
Ellis Dickman, Decatur: Dickman completed 7 of 9 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in a 65-0 win over Mae Jemison.
Brogan Gross, Athens: Gross had three touchdown passes (32 yards, 18 yards, 26 yards) in the first half of Athens’ 49-14 win over East Limestone. He finished 9 of 12 passing for 190 yards with no interceptions.
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan: Fletcher carried the ball 15 times for 101 yards and a touchdown and returned a kick 85 yards for another score, in West Morgan’s 41-21 win over Randolph.
Easton Smith, West Limestone: Smith rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns (4, 40, 3, 2 yards) in a 27-21 win over Ardmore. He also had eight total tackles and an interception on defense.
Jayden Gilbert, Clements: Gilbert caught three passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and intercepted a pair of passes in a 48-34 win over Holly Pond.
Ben Abercrombie, Decatur Heritage: Abercrombie converted a 36-yard field goal as time expired in a 24-22 win over Section.
Matthew Jones, West Morgan: Jones led the Rebel defense with 10.5 total tackles in the win over Randolph.
Connor Kirby, Brewer: Kirby recorded seven tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles in a 20-13 win over Hanceville.
Thomas Colston, Ardmore: Colston carried the ball 23 times for 128 yards against West Limestone.
Karl Parham, Tanner: Parham passed for 265 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 70 yards and eight carries against Lauderdale County.
Jerrick Thompson, Tanner: Thompson hauled in three passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns against Lauderdale County.
KC Hale, Tanner: Hale led the Rattlers with 10 total tackles against Lauderdale County.
Mason Cartee, Priceville: Cartee rushed for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 20-8 win over Plainview.
De’Air Young, Austin: Young rushed 14 times for 154 yards and a touchdown and passed for 68 more yards against Hartselle.
Briley Kerby, Hatton: Kerby rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-19 win over Wilson.
