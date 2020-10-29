Parker Sawyer
Hartselle
The senior threw touchdown passes of 56 yards to Izayah Fletcher and 13 yards to Sage Smothers in the Tigers’ 52-7 win over Buckhorn. Sawyer finished 9-of-12 passing for 121 yards. He also rushed for 50 yards on seven carries.
---
Cal George
Athens
The senior played quarterback and threw a touchdown pass and also played linebacker on defense in the Golden Eagles’ 31-17 win over Decatur that helped give Athens its first region championship since 2000.
---
Christian Angulo
Falkville
The senior rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pair of passes in a 12-7 loss to North Sand Mountain. Angulo leads the area with seven interceptions this season.
---
Brody Sparks
Lawrence County
The senior completed 11 of 14 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-8 win over Brewer.
---
Thorne Slaton
West Limestone
The senior rushed for two second-half touchdowns to help seal West Limestone's 41-14 win over Priceville. The Wildcats finished its Class 4A, Region 8 schedule unbeaten.
---
Rowe Allen
Elkmont
The junior accounted for nearly 500 yards of total offense to go along with five touchdowns against Clements on Friday. He completed 14 of 33 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns, and carried the ball 14 times for 197 yards and two more touchdowns. He also had four tackles and an interception on defense.
---
Jayden Gilbert
Clements
The freshman rushed for 309 yards and four touchdowns in a 74-40 win over Elkmont. He also threw a touchdown pass.
---
Ridge Harrison
Hatton
The senior returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown and hauled in a 69-yard touchdown pass in Hatton's 56-6 win over Sheffield.
