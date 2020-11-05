D201101 priceville vs JP II (copy)
Jerry Burton (27) closed out his career at Priceville last Friday with 266 yards rushing and three touchdowns to surpass 5,000 career rushing yards in a 35-29 victory over Saint John Paul II. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Jerry Burton

Priceville

The senior rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns and surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards in a 35-29 overtime victory over St. John Paul II.

--

Rowe Allen

Elkmont

The junior quarterback completed 18 of 31 passes for 339 yards and seven touchdowns in a 45-36 win over Hanceville.

--

Gage Dutton

Lawrence County

The senior rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns as Lawrence County closed the regular season with a 38-21 win over Danville.

--

River Helms

West Limestone

The senior, who has committed to Georgia Tech, hauled in three touchdown passes in the Wildcats' 47-28 win over rival Ardmore.

--

Zach Guy

Lawrence County

The senior led the Red Devils' defense against Danville, finishing with 14 tackles, including a pair of sacks, in the 38-21 win.

--

Ryan Boyd

Elkmont

The junior hauled in eight passes for 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Hanceville.

--

Jaxson Mitchell

Hatton

The senior rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in 40-22 win over Clements.

--

Colin Patterson

West Limestone

The sophomore tossed three touchdown passes in a victory over Ardmore.

