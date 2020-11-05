Jerry Burton
Priceville
The senior rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns and surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards in a 35-29 overtime victory over St. John Paul II.
Rowe Allen
Elkmont
The junior quarterback completed 18 of 31 passes for 339 yards and seven touchdowns in a 45-36 win over Hanceville.
Gage Dutton
Lawrence County
The senior rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns as Lawrence County closed the regular season with a 38-21 win over Danville.
River Helms
West Limestone
The senior, who has committed to Georgia Tech, hauled in three touchdown passes in the Wildcats' 47-28 win over rival Ardmore.
Zach Guy
Lawrence County
The senior led the Red Devils' defense against Danville, finishing with 14 tackles, including a pair of sacks, in the 38-21 win.
Ryan Boyd
Elkmont
The junior hauled in eight passes for 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Hanceville.
Jaxson Mitchell
Hatton
The senior rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in 40-22 win over Clements.
Colin Patterson
West Limestone
The sophomore tossed three touchdown passes in a victory over Ardmore.
