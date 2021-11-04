Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard: Cobb accounted for five touchdowns in a 47-38 loss to Class 4A New Hope on Thursday, rushing for three scores and throwing a pair of touchdown passes. He finished with 334 yards passing and 165 yards rushing.
Caden Rivers, East Lawrence: Rivers rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries in a 37-34 win over Sheffield on Thursday. Rivers also converted a pair of 2-point runs as the Eagles rallied from a third-quarter deficit to get the win.
Jayden Gilbert, Clements: Gilbert accounted for six touchdowns in a 54-30 win over Hatton on Thursday. The Colt quarterback tossed four touchdowns, rushed for a touchdown and hauled in a touchdown reception.
Karl Parham, Tanner: Parham passed for 133 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-16 win over Waterloo.
Alex Guster, Tanner: Guster rushed for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns on only four carries in the win over Waterloo.
Skylar Townsend, Tanner: Townsend hauled in three receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns against Waterloo.
Dylan Patrick, Clements: Patrick caught three passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Hatton.
Brody Dunn, Ardmore: Dunn returned an interception 10 yards for Ardmore’s lone touchdown in a 7-3 win over West Limestone.
Kyle Hampton, R.A. Hubbard: Hampton had 13 receptions for 242 yards and two touchdowns against New Hope. He also had eight tackles on defense.
Austin Williams, Lawrence County: Williams had three rushing touchdowns in the Red Devils’ season finale against Danville.
