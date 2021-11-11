Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage football: The quarterback rushed for four touchdowns and passed for two in a 48-28 win over Marion County in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs.
JT Blackwood, Hartselle football: The quarterback ran for two touchdowns and threw for two touchdowns in a 35-28 loss to Gardendale in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs. He scored on runs of 45 and 3 yards. He connected with Ri Fletcher on scoring passes of 21 and 35 yards.
Alex Guster, Tanner football: The running back rushed for four touchdowns as Tanner opened the Class 2A playoffs with a 35-27 win over Lamar County.
Mason Cartee, Priceville football: The running back carried 34 times for 263 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 31-14 win over Etowah to open the Class 4A playoffs.
Jordan Gardner, East Limestone football: Gardner rushed for four touchdowns in a 66-36 loss to Center Point in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard football: Cobb tossed three touchdown passes (68, 30 and 5 yards) in R.A. Hubbard’s 52-20 loss to Meek in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Alex Malone, Decatur Heritage football: Malone caught nine passes for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns and recovered a fumble on defense in Decatur Heritage’s win over Marion County.
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County cross-country: Williams captured the Class 5A girls individual state championship with a time of 18:56.04.
Katie Mae Coan, Lawrence County cross-country: Coan finished second to Williams in the 5A meet in 19:06.34.
Addison Tiemann, Ardmore cross-country: Tiemann’s time of 19:30.61 was good for a fifth-place finish in the Class 5A girls state meet.
Carson Masterson, Hatton cross-country: Masterson finished third in the Class 1A-2A boys state cross country meet in 16:59.84.
Alex Kuntz, Elkmont cross-country: Kuntz finished fourth in the Class 3A boys state meet in 16:40.13.
Adam Taylor, Priceville cross-country: Taylor’s time of 16:31.77 was third at the Class 4A boys state meet.
Neidyn Lopez, Hatton cross-country: Lopez finished fourth in the Class 1A-2A girls state meet in 20:24.81.
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle girls basketball: The senior opened the season with 19 points in a win over Gadsden City on Saturday and 25 in a win over Madison Academy on Tuesday.
Kamey Kennemer, West Limestone girls basketball: She poured in a game-high 30 points in an overtime win over Decatur Heritage on Monday.
Dylan Patrick, Clements boys basketball: Patrick scored 35 points in a 68-62 win over Lindsay Lane on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.