--
Elinneaus Jackson, Tanner: Jackson carried the ball 21 times for 320 yards and three touchdowns in Tanner’s win 61-46 win over Mae Jemison.
--
Braxton Peters, West Morgan: Peters completed 21-of-26 pass attempts for 300 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown, in a 49-0 win over Ardmore. Peters also had a 5-yard rushing touchdown for the Rebels.
--
Caden Burnett, Falkville: Burnett accounted for five total touchdowns, four passing and one rushing, in a 41-15 win over Danville. Burnett completed 9-of-16 passes for 175 yards, with scoring passes of 7, 25, 6 and 31 yards. He also rushed for 46 yards and one touchdown (33 yards) on eight carries.
--
Ellis Dickman, Decatur: Dickman tossed three touchdown passes (67, 43, 4) as the Red Raiders broke a 7-game losing streak to Austin with a 28-14 win over the Black Bears on Friday.
--
Alex Mason, East Limestone: Mason had four rushing touchdowns (13, 1, 1, 3 yards) in East Limestone’s 35-32 win over Central-Florence.
--
Karl Parham, Tanner: Parham completed 8 of 17 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards and two more scores in a big win over Mae Jemison on Friday.
--
Colin Patterson, West Limestone: Patterson tossed four touchdown passes in a 56-20 win over Clements on Friday.
--
Easton Smith, West Limestone: Smith had three rushing touchdowns in the second quarter of West Limestone’s win over Clements, scoring on runs of 35, 20 and 23 yards.
--
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan: Morgan rushed 11 times for 111 yards and four touchdowns (23, 27, 9, 54 yards) and caught four passes for 44 yards in the win over Ardmore.
--
Ti’arrius Mosley, West Morgan: Mosley hauled in six catches for 149 yards and a touchdown against Ardmore.
--
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville: Warnick had five catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns in Falkville’s win over Danville.
--
Carsen Reed, Hatton: Reed had three rushing touchdowns in Hatton’s 54-14 win over Class 6A Columbia on Friday.
--
Jaxon Thomas, Decatur Heritage: Thomas finished with 102 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in a 26-16 win over Holly Pond. Thomas rushed for 64 yards and one touchdown and caught two passes for 38 yards and another score.
--
Jayden Gilbert, Clements: Gilbert returned a fumble 31 yards for a touchdown and caught two touchdown passes (31, 10 yards) against West Limestone.
--
Ri Fletcher, Hartselle: Fletcher rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown in Hartselle’s 39-6 win over Jackson-Olin.
