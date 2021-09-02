Thomas Colston, Ardmore: The junior rushed 27 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-13 win over Elkmont.
Mason Cartee, Priceville: The junior ran for 226 yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries in a 70-0 win over Brewer.
KeKey Fletcher, Priceville: The senior carried the ball nine times for 148 yards and a touchdown against Brewer.
Briley Kerby, Hatton: The junior quarterback rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 32 yards and recorded eight tackles in a loss to Central-Florence.
Gage Taylor, Danville: The junior passed for 169 yards and ran for 26 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-7 win over Falkville.
Cole Randolph, Danville: The junior caught five passes for 169 yards against Falkville.
Dakota Wilson, West Limestone: The junior rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown in a 55-28 win over Clements.
Cam Schrieber, West Morgan: The junior quarterback completed 8 of 11 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another in a 48-34 win over East Lawrence.
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan: The sophomore had a huge night against East Lawrence, rushing for 172 yards and three touchdowns in West Morgan’s win.
JT Blackwood, Hartselle: The senior had three passing touchdowns in a 41-0 over Mae Jemison on Thursday.
Armahdeo Dunigan, Hartselle: The senior rushed for a pair of touchdowns against Mae Jemison.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage: The senior tossed three touchdown passes in a tight 29-27 loss to Colbert Heights on Friday.
