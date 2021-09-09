Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage: The senior completed 16 of 19 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 31 yards and another score, in the first half of a 41-10 region win over Phillips on Friday.
Mason Cartee, Priceville: The junior rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-7 win over West Morgan on Friday.
Grayson Glenn, Danville: The senior caught a 9-yard touchdown pass and recovered two fumbles as the Hawks improved to 3-0 with a 28-3 win over Colbert Heights on Friday.
Fortune Wheeler, East Limestone: The sophomore accounted for all four East Limestone touchdowns in a 24-14 win over Lee-Huntsville on Friday, rushing for 296 yards and three touchdowns and catching an 18-yard touchdown pass.
Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage: The senior caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, recorded eight tackles and intercepted a pass against Phillips.
Jordan Greenfield, Falkville: The senior rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns in a 54-12 win over Whitesburg Christian.
Caden Burnett, Falkville: The junior passed for 135 yards and a touchdown and intercepted two passes on defense against Whitesburg Christian.
Austin Williams, Lawrence County: The senior had 14 tackles, including a sack, against West Point.
Trey Crutcher, Tanner: The senior rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Tanner’s win over Section.
Colin Patterson, West Limestone: The junior tossed a pair of touchdown passes in a 21-19 win over Deshler.
Justin Coverdale, Ardmore: The junior rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-14 win over Brewer.
JT Blackwood, Hartselle: The senior completed 19 of 23 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-14 win over his former school Cullman.
Izayah Fletcher, Hartselle: The junior caught six passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns against Cullman.
