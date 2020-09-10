--
Quincy Crittendon
Austin
The senior completed 19 of 30 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown, and carried the ball 14 times for 90 yards and another score in a 42-28 win over Florence.
--
Brody Sparks
Lawrence County
The senior passed for 190 yards and three touchdowns, and hauled in a game-sealing interception, in Lawrence County’s 31-28 win over West Point.
--
Alex Malone
Decatur Heritage
The junior caught a pair of touchdown passes (44 and 27 yards) and returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in a 40-14 win over Phillips.
--
Jaxson Mitchell
Hatton
The senior made an impact on both sides of the ball in a 14-12 win over Winston County, finishing with a pair of rushing touchdowns, eight tackles and a sack.
--
Tre Shackelford
Austin
The senior caught four passes for 115 yards and a touchdown against Florence.
--
Jordan Greenfield
Falkville
The junior rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on five carries and also had four tackles and converted five of five extra point kicks and a 20-yard field goal in the 38-0 win over Whitesburg Christian.
--
Gonzolo Ramerez
Brewer
The junior had a rushing touchdown and intercepted a pair of passes against Ardmore.
--
Izayah Fletcher
Hartselle
The sophomore hauled in touchdown passes of 33 and 25 yards against Cullman and caught a 20-yard pass to set up another touchdown.
--
Evan Fuqua
Tanner
The senior rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns against Section.
